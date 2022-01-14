Counterfeit checks used to steal nearly $20K after property transaction

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway in Lycoming County after state police say a person used counterfeit checks in order to steal nearly $20,000 from a man in November of 2021.

According to a press release, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a home in Washington Township just after noon on Christmas Eve, 2021 for a reported theft of money using forged checks.

During an interview, the victim, a 38-year-old Allenwood man told the trooper that on July 30, 2021, he had written a check for $5,000 to a land realtor as a down payment on a property in New York state. Police say the transaction went as planned on December 3, 2021.

Then, on Christmas Eve, while the victim was reviewing his bank statements, he noticed two checks cashed on November 1, 2021. The amounts of the cashed checks were $9,760.00 and $10,460.00. The man told police these were not checks that he had written.

The victim told police he looked at scanned copies of the checks to determine that they were counterfeited from the $5,000 check used for the New York property purchase.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.