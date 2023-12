PLAINS TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report $100 worth of counterfeit cash was used at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 29 around 4:00 p.m., troopers were called for a counterfeit bill incident at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino.

Police say a $100 fake bill passed at the casino in Plains Township and it was sent to the US Secret Service for further processing.