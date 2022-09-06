BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police were requested to investigate a sexual assault that occurred at the Columbia County Prison.

PSP says on Wednesday, August 31, the PSP Bloomsburg Criminal Investigation Unit was requested to investigate a sexual assault that occurred in the Columbia County Prison located at 721 Iron Street, Bloomsburg Town.

State Police say the sexual assault was reported to a Columbia County Corrections Officer by a female inmate.

According to law enforcement, through an investigation, it was determined that a Columbia County Corrections Officer, Joseph Rogutski, 59, of Mount Carmel, entered the cell of a female inmate and inappropriately touched her.

Investigators say on September 6, Rogutski was arrested and taken into custody. He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Russell Lawton and charged with institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, and harassment.

Rogutski was released on unsecured bail. Anyone with information regarding his incident or anyone who believes they may have also been victimized is asked to contact PSP Bloomsburg at 570-387-4701.