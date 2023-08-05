MAHONING TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Montour County Coroner’s Office released they are trying to identify a body that was found in the Susquehanna River.

According to the coroner’s office, they are trying to identify a female body that was recovered from the Susquehanna River in Mahoning Township.

The coroner’s office says the woman is about five foot five, between 135-145 pounds with brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

The female appeared to be a Caucasian woman in her 50s or 60s, wearing a North Face purple t-shirt, a grey AERO zipper hoodie, blue jeans size six short, and black Skechers sneakers size eight, as stated in the release.

As mentioned in the release she was wearing a sliver style wedding band with 10k on the inside.

Anyone with information regarding her identity is asked to contact the Montour County Coroner’s Office at 570-275-1867.