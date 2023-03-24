LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner determined the death of a man, whose body was left in the middle of a roadway in Pringle, has been ruled a homicide.

According to coroner Jill Matthews, the death of 30-year-old Nahiem Beals, whose body was found on Evans Street in Pringle Borough on February 11, has been ruled a homicide.

Coroner Matthews stated the cause of death was blunt head trauma from a physical assault.

Investigators say around 4:30 a.m. officers were called to Evans and Grove Streets after a witness on the Cross Valley Expressway reported seeing a fight occur in the area, between three people.

Police said they found a man unresponsive, later identified as Beals, laying on the roadway, naked from the waist down with no pulse.

According to court documents, surveillance video from the Cross Valley Expressway showed a white SUV driving, stopping on Evans Street where the body was located, waiting for several minutes then leaving the area. Beals was reported to be in the vehicle the night he died.

At this time no official charges have been filed, nor an official arrest has been made by police.