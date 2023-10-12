NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has ruled the deaths of two teens in Schuylkill County a homicide.

According to the Schuylkill County coroner, autopsies were conducted on two people who were found dead in a wooded area in New Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The coroner tells 28/22 News the two victim’s deaths have been ruled a homicide.

The discovery of the two bodies comes after state police reported two missing males, 16-year-old Angelito Xavier Caraballo, and 18-year-old Hunter Mock. Police say Caraballo was reported missing Sunday while Mock was reported missing Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police: Image of Hunter Mock

Meanwhile, 28/22 News spoke with the aunt of Mock who says the family was notified early Tuesday that he was found dead.

Wednesday, in the midst of this investigation, the Pottsville Area School District posted a statement regarding Caraballo claiming the teen has died and the district is offering counseling to assist students.

At this time, Pennsylvania State Police has not released the identities of the victims, nor if the two people reported missing are related to the death investigation.

The coroner referred all other questions about the investigation to Pennsylvania State Police. 28/22News has reached out to PSP and are awaiting a response.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.