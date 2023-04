HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Cops in Hanover Township are trying to identify a man they say was involved in a hit and run.

According to police, the male pictured below was involved in a hit and run with a parked car outside the Dollar General parking lot in the 800 block of the Sans Souci Parkway.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the man’s identity to contact police at (570)825-1254 or message them on their Crimewatch page.