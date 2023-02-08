LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a convicted sex offender in Lycoming County is wanted for failing to register his new address.

In a release, Lycoming County Regional Police Department said they are looking for 25-year-old Elijah Paulhamus, a tier 2 sex offender.

Paulhamus is required by law to report his address and has failed to do so as of the end of January 2023, officials say.

Paulhamus was convicted in 2017 for an indecent assault and his last know address is Alleghany Street in Jersey Shore Borough, as noted in the release.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lycoming Regional Police Department.