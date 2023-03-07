EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to almost two years in prison for owning a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Zyeaire Brent, 26, from Salisbury, Maryland, was sentenced Friday, March 3, to one year and nine months in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam says Brent previously pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol on November 19, 2020, in Susquehanna County, while knowing he was previously convicted of a felony.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Pennsylvania State Police, and the Susquehanna County District Attorney’s Office.