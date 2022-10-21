SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to the charge of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammo.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Yasin Abdul-Mattin, 50, of Scranton, pleaded guilty on Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Mannion, to the charge of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said, Abdul-Mattin, is a previously convicted felon and is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition. During his guilty plea, Abdul-Mattin admitted that on January 20, he was in possession of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and ammo.

Officials say the charges stem from an incident where members of the Scranton Police Department conducted a traffic stop of Abdul Mattin’s vehicle, on Luzerne Street in Scranton and found him in possession of the loaded shotgun.

According to federal law, for the firearms charge, Abdul-Mattin faces a maximum sentence of 10 years, a term of supervised release, and a fine.