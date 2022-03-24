EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A previously convicted felon from Luzerne County has been indicted for drug trafficking and firearm charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, March 22, Andre Johnson Jr., 28, of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, which include possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

The U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says the indictment alleges on or around February 24, Johnson possessed with the intent to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl, over 50 grams of methamphetamine, and over 28 grams of ‘cocaine base’ or ‘crack.’

All of those drugs are Schedule II controlled substances, including an undisclosed amount of marijuana, which is a Schedule I controlled substance.

The indictment also says Johnson possessed multiple firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, as well as possessing multiple firearms while knowing he’s not allowed to possess them due to prior felony convictions in Philadelphia county. Johnson is also being charged with possessing stolen firearms.

The maximum penalty Johnson faces under federal law for the crimes in the indictment is life in prison, a term of supervised release, if released, and a fine.