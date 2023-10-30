DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a convicted felon after they say he was part of two hit-and-run crashes and was found roaming the area of a home with a gun.

According to the Duryea Police Department, officers were called to a hit-and-run incident on October 27 around 4:00 p.m. at Main and McAlpine Street in Avoca.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Isiah Perez, 30, of Brooklyn, fled that scene and was involved in a second hit-and-run where a man was standing near his car and was almost struck by Perez’s vehicle.

Officers stated a witness saw Perez driving the fleeing vehicle and he stopped in the middle of the road, exited his car, and had a firearm on him. Perez was then allegedly seen running around a home with a gun and then got back in his vehicle and fled again.

Perez was eventually arrested and officers learned he had just been released from prison three days prior to the incident, after he served approximately 13 years for a murder charge. Perez was currently on parole out of New York.

Investigators noted a loaded gun was found within the area where the witness saw Perez. Officers said there were several kids in this area playing who could have accessed the gun Perez left behind.

Perez has been charged with felon not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicles, and multiple traffic violations.