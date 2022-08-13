PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pittston contractor has been arrested after allegedly not completing the work he was hired to do.

According to officials, Joseph Burgio was given an advanced payment by his client to provide and perform home improvements.

Burgio allegedly received over $5,000 for the home improvement projects but never started the work.

Burgio reportedly told the victim he had fallen on “hard times” and was awaiting a legal settlement in a pending lawsuit to pay the victim back.

Burgio is scheduled to appear in court later this month.