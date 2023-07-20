EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County contractor is now facing additional charges after detectives say he committed home improvement fraud, taking from property owners for work he didn’t finish.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, an investigation began in January after complaints were received from residents throughout Luzerne County of home improvement fraud.

Back in May detectives stated Brian Cosgrove, 36, of Hazleton, took advance payment from property owners in Butler Township, White Haven, Foster Township, and Freeland from December 1, 2020, through March 31 of 2023, resulting in a combined $73,294 loss to the victims.

Now police have stated Cosgrove faces 69 new charges as more victims were discovered.

Through investigation, police said many complaints from victims claimed Cosgrove would ask for more money for special order items but the materials weren’t ordered, and in a few cases, work wasn’t completed, resulting in damage to some of the properties of the victims.

Cosgrove has been charged with receiving advance payment for services, misrepresenting items as special orders, and other related charges.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sangueldolce stated an investigation into Cosgrove business BZB Roofing and Remodeling is ongoing.