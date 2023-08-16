WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Department of Labor announced a PA contractor is exposing employees to potentially deadly fall hazards with about $328K in penalties.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor inspectors have cited Avila’s Roofing LLC in Wilkes-Barre for exposing the employee to falls on a commercial rooftop building in Honesdale.

The U.S. Department of Labor stated Avila’s employees were working up to 27 feet in the air in February without fall protection, which is in violation of federal workplace safety requirements.

Inspectors say the company has not provided employees with the training needed on fall hazards and allowed them to work with eye and face protection.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Avila for two willful and two serious safety violations and one other-than-serious violation. The violation cost about $328,128 in penalties, as noted in the release.

“Falls are the leading cause of death in construction work, and employers are legally required to plan ahead, provide workers with effective tools and training, and conduct frequent inspections to make sure jobs are done safely,” stated OSHA Area Director Mary Reynolds in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Five inspections of Avila’s in Scranton and Honesdale the penalties cost $178,649 for repeating failure to comply with the federal requirements in fall protection, officials said.

The company has 15 days from the receipt of its citation and penalties to answer the request of OSHA’s director or contest the findings.