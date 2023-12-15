EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where a constructed bomb or “Molotov cocktail” was thrown into a car parked at East Stroudsburg University.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Friday around 4:00 a.m., an unknown suspect/s threw a “Molotov cocktail” into an unoccupied vehicle that was parked within the campus of East Stroudsburg University.

The individual/s then fled the area and luckily no one was injured.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact PSP Stroudsburg at 570—619-6800.