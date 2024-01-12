SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the homes police responded to for reported gunfire, hours before the officer-involved shooting, is tied to a fatal stabbing that occurred near Scranton High School in 2022.

Sheldon Dowdy-Datilus was one of three men charged in the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Tyler McKenna in June 2022.

Dowdy-Datilus (seen below) lives in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue with his mother Caroline Dowdy.

Sheldon Dowdy-Datilus – Courtesy: Lackawanna County Prison

According to a police affidavit, Caroline Dowdy called Scranton Police just before midnight on Wednesday, January 10, for reported gunshots behind her home.

Police say they responded but found no evidence of shots being fired in the area, just hours before Officer Kyle Gilmartin was shot and wounded.

The affidavit states, that Jeremiah Cleveland, 19, (seen below) was charged with firing shots behind Datilus’ home on Harrison Avenue and firing shots into a home in the 300 block of Prospect Avenue.

Jeremiah Cleveland – Courtesy: Lackawanna County Prison

In the June 2022 stabbing of Tyler McKenna, video surveillance showed Datilus fighting with McKenna before another man, Amir Williams, (seen below) can be seen with a knife stabbing McKenna multiple times outside 3 West Olive Street, near Scranton High School.

McKenna was rushed to the hospital and died shortly after arriving. Williams was subsequently charged and found guilty of first-degree murder in December 2023.

Datilus, and another teen, Nahsyeis Williams (seen below) were juveniles at the time of the stabbing and were charged as such.

Amir Williams Nahsyeis Williams Courtesy: Lackawanna County Prison

According to the criminal complaint, on January 2, police issued a traffic stop on a gold Hyduai sedan with windows that were tinted too dark.

Police identified the driver as 18-year-old Sheldon Dowdy-Datilus, who told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, but only his permit.

The complaint reads that Datilus was found to have marijuana in his possession and police say after a search of the vehicle, another bag of marijuana was found.

Daitlus was charged and taken into custody on Thursday, January 11, where he was arraigned and remanded to the Lackawanna County Prison after he couldn’t post $15,000 bail.

Datilus was charged with one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, he was charged with a summary offense for driving without a license.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 22 at 11:00 a.m.