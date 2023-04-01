OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The news is beginning to sink in that after six years of questions, some long-awaited answers have finally been given concerning the disappearance of Old Forge pizza maker Robert Baron Sr.

Human remains found Tuesday in a wooded area of Old Forge were confirmed to be Baron’s

and Friday night and his accused killer was charged with the murder.

The owner of Ghigiarelli’s Restaurant in Old Forge, Robert Baron Sr., went missing in January 2017.

“It was just heartbreaking because we were so close and he was a good person. He was always so nice to us and in the beginning, you didn’t think anything this bad could have happened,” said Linda Tomlinson the owner of Tomlinson Floral & Gift.

Blood and a tooth were found in Ghigiarelli’s, leading law enforcement to believe they had a potential homicide on their hands.

Since then, all of northeastern Pennsylvania followed the cold case and its recent break.

“When it first happened it was definitely a lot more intense at the time and people were paying a lot more attention to it, and over the years it just kind of faded out and people stopped talking about it,” added Matthew Grochal from Duryea.

The intensity of the case picked up this week with breaking developments.

A large search began on March 28 in the Connell’s patch section of Old Forge.

New York State Police, and their cadaver dogs, teamed up with Pennsylvania State Police and local authorities.

“It’s good to know that we have a good community, like cops are still looking and they just didn’t give up even if that’s the way it seemed,” Randy Greenfield from Duryea continued.

And the looking quickly came to a close when human remains were found Tuesday which proved to be Baron Sr.

“My first thought was, it’s a pretty good chance it’s him. I mean, because there wasn’t really anybody that was actively missing that they’ve been looking for and being that it was so close to his business, you know it’s not that far away from his business. That was my first thought, that it was definitely him,” explained Bill Davis from Old Forge.

When it was announced that the discovered remains were those of Robert Baron Sr., the overwhelming feeling coming from the community was relief that his family will finally get the closure that they deserve.

“For the longest time people would say they’re never gonna find him, they’re never gonna find him, and it was like a miracle”, says Tomlinson.

Immediately following the discovery, Baron Sr.’s family and the community were presented with more answers.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell announced on Friday the arrest of 37-year-old Justin Shuback of Old Forge for the murder of Baron Sr.

Powell believes Shuback, who was a friend of Baron’s son, killed Baron Sr. in a burglary gone wrong.

“For the whole community, everybody’s been worried and wondering a lot of wondering,” continued Tomlinson.

And now, finally some answers after a difficult six years.

Justin Shuback has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 10th.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Baron family and we are awaiting their comment about the arrest.