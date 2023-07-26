NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is reacting to a senseless act of violence allegedly brought on by a teenager.

Wednesday morning 16-year-old John Carl Pearce IV was arrested and charged for a drive-by shooting that severely injured a 14-year-old on Friday at the corner of West Green and Maple Streets in Nanticoke.

Neighbors and other residents in the area say they’re relieved the suspect was caught, but are fearful for the area’s children.

Local residents say they are appreciative the police were able to find the suspect so quickly.

“I am very grateful that they caught whoever did this,” said Robert Brown a Nanticoke resident.

Neighbors also say it’s frightening to see these kinds of things happening in their own backyard.

“Gun violence is never a good thing,” one neighbor said.

Police say surveillance video shows the victim walking down the street as a silver Hyundai Elantra slowly drives passed as shots were fired and the suspect speeds away. The victim was shot in the head and ankle and although he was not killed, he was badly injured.

“It is really scary and I feel for the neighbors and the family. And it’s young kids, young kids that they’re getting ahold of these weapons and I don’t know how,” added Brown.

The investigation is still ongoing and 28/22 news will continue to keep you updated with details as they become available.