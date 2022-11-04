PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an American Legion Commander is being charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Pennsylvania Skill Machines.

According to police, William Timek, the 59-year-old Commander/Treasurer for Post 477 in Pittston, has been charged with stealing approximately $6,790.08 from Pennsylvania Skill Machines.

Investigators say they spoke with two members of the legion who told officers they became suspicious of Timek after he said there was no money in the machines despite seeing several members using them.

Between February and August, officials said Timek would provide forged receipts claiming the machines earned, on average, $275 less than they actually would. In that period of time, Timek funneled $3,860 away from the legion.

Outside of that period of time, investigators say physical evidence proves Timek stole a grand total of $6,790.08 from the American Legion.

Officers did point out that they found two incidents where Timek was giving the legion more money than the machines made. When officers asked him why he did that he said, “I gave it back, I felt terrible about what I was doing.”

Timek is facing six counts relating to forgery and theft.

He was released from jail on a $50,00 unsecured bail.