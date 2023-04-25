TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a robbery at a store in Tannersville where vintage comics were stolen.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the White Dragon Comic store in the Peddler’s Village on Stadden Road in Tannersville for a reported burglary.

Police say officers discovered the suspect’s forced entry through the front door of the business and multiple vintage comic books were stolen from inside the store.

Through further investigation, officers determined the burglary occurred between 7:00 p.m. on April 19 and 10:00 a.m. on April 20.

Pocono Township police are asking for public help for any information that can help lead to the suspects involved.

Tips can be sent to Corporal Austin Anglemyer through email at Aranglemyer@Poconopd.org, or call 570-629-7200 ext.238.