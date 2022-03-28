EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Columbia County has been charged with tax evasion, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday, March 24, Linda Tarlecki, 60, of Aristes, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, the charges say from 2013 through 2017, while she was an employee and Township Supervisor of Conyngham Township, Tarleck embezzled around $160,000 in Township funds.

Officials say the embezzlement was done in part by Tarlecki writing unauthorized checks to herself from the bank account belonging to the township and forging the signatures of the other township supervisors on these checks.

After which, Tarlecki failed to report the embezzled funds as income on her income tax returns.

If she is found guilty the maximum penalty under federal law for each tax count is 5 years in prison, a term of supervised release following prison, and a fine. The maximum penalty for bank fraud is 30 years in prison.