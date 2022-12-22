EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County man has been charged with drug trafficking.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday, Larry Todd Wilcox, 55, of Berwick, was indicted on December 8, by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.

The case was unsealed following Wilcox’s arrest, officials say.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment charges Wilcox with possession with intent to distribute and the distribution of over 50 grams of actual

methamphetamine on July 26, 2022, in Columbia County.

Karam says Wilcox is also charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of over 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine on November 3, 2022, in Luzerne County.

U.S. officials say the maximum penalty under federal law for the most significant offense is life

in prison, a period of supervised release, and a fine.