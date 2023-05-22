SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to law enforcement Jose Colon pleaded guilty on Wednesday to shooting and killing 23-year-old Kasandra Ortiz and then firing at police during a 2018 standoff in Shamokin.

Police say, Colon, 46, of Shamokin, pleaded guilty to a total of 64 charges related to the murder of Kassandra Ortiz, and a subsequent standoff during which Colon shot at police multiple times.

According to court papers, Colon pleaded guilty to 9 charges related to the murder of Ortiz who police found on Rock Street during a response to a shooting in February 2018.

Court papers say Colon also pleaded guilty to 56 additional charges, stemming from a stand-off, where Colon reportedly shot at police numerous times. the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, related to the subsequent standoff that involved Colon firing at police from his apartment.

Colon has been in prison since he was denied bail at his arraignment in front of MDJ Gembic III.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m.