WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a Cold Case mystery 54 years in the making as a Luzerne County teenager who went missing in 1969 will be laid to rest this weekend.

14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond from Wilkes-Barre disappeared from her neighborhood in June of 1969.

Her remains were found in 2012 and were positively identified in 2022 with the use of DNA technology.

Her family is now planning her funeral something they say wasn’t even thought possible after more than a half century.

Our Media Partners at the Times Leader have Joan Marie Dymond’s obituary that follows:

“Joan Marie Dymond, who was born on May 26, 1955, disappeared from her home in Wilkes Barre on June 25, 1969, just one month after her 14th birthday. Her remains have recently been identified and returned to her family. At the time of her death, she was a member of Holy Trinity Church, Wilkes Barre, and a student at Meyers High School.

“Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Special thanks to Steve Gawlas for his kindness and understanding in helping us to bury our sister.

“Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Joanie on Saturday, July 22nd from 9:30 – 10:30 am in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes Barre, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Rev. James E. McGahagan will officiate.

“Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Bear Creek at the resting place of her parents, who never gave up hope that she would one day return. May they all now rest in peace.”

