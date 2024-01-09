EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say, a coin worth $4,200 was stolen from an auction in Lebanon County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown, on December 13, 2023, an 1851-O Liberty Head Quarter Eagle Gold coin worth $4,200 was stolen from an auction.

Investigators say they determined sometime between the close of the auction on December 13 and the lot was shipped on December 27, the coin was replaced by a dime that was then shipped to the buyer.

Officials say anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 717-865-2194.