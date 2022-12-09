SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man they say placed two incendiary devices at the home his ex-girlfriend was staying at. They were able to confirm his involvement thanks to a discarded cigarette butt.

Officials said a bomb squad was called to the 1400 block of Gardner Avenue on September 9 to dispose of two time-delayed incendiary devices placed near the gas intake and porch.

IMAGE OF ASHES LEFTOVER FROM ONE DEVICE

Investigators said they interviewed one of the tenants and learned someone had just recently moved into their apartment after a bad breakup with her ex-boyfriend.

Officers said the ex-girlfriend identified Daniel Saenz as her former boyfriend.

In order to prove Saenz was the perpetrator, police say they maintained surveillance on him. During their surveillance, police collected a discarded cigarette butt Saenz threw away.

Using the cigarette butt, police say they conducted DNA analysis of the discarded cigarette and parts of the unburned incendiary device. The test results confirmed Saenz had built the devices according to police.

Saenz is charged with risking a catastrophe, possessing explosive/incendiary materials, and recklessly endangering another person. He is being held in the Lackawanna County Prison on a $250,000 10% cash bail.