MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for information regarding a home burglary.

According to PSP Selinsgrove, on December 26, around 1:15 p.m., troopers responded to a reported burglary and theft in the 200 block of Globe Mills Road in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.

Troopers say the victim reported several photo albums stolen, which included antique pictures of the old mill nearby. The victim told police a silver Christmas tree and a box of Christmas ornaments were taken as well, PSP says.

State police say the property stolen from the residence totals around $80.00

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.