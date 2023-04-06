WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for children they say were found driving an unlocked car and nearly crashing it Wednesday morning.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, around 3:53 a.m. several children were seen entering an unlocked car in the area of Hillside Avenue and Poplar Street.

Williamsport Bureau of Police

Police say the keys to the car were left inside allowing the suspects to drive the car a short distance from the house.

While the suspects were driving investigators say they nearly hit a parked car before abandoning the vehicle. Surveillance video from around the area showed the group successfully entering other unlocked cars going back several weeks.

Williamsport Police are asking anyone who may have camera footage in the area capturing these juveniles to also contact them at 570-327-7560.