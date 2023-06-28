SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are still following the case of five Lackawanna County Youth and Family Services employees that were arrested Tuesday.

Eyewitness News had the opportunity to sit down with one of the neighbors of a house involved in the case.

One of the houses detailed in the affidavits cases is located on Madison Avenue in Scranton.

Neighbors say they called Lackawanna County Youth and Family Services at least 20 times to address the conditions of the house next door.

Pictured below is one of the mattresses neighbors claim the children slept on covered in cat urine and feces. It wasn’t until the dogs that lived next door got out that police intervened and the children were removed from the home.

Courtesy: Tattoos By Cait

“I probably wanna say at least 6 months of them living there before someone actually did something. We were very close to those kids even before they got taken the kids would come over and eat at our house, they would ask for showers, and they were just very close with us. They had eight dogs in the home, they weren’t taking them outside to use the bathroom so there was just urine feces all over the house,” explained Cait, a neighbor.

Amy Helcoski, Bryan Walker a supervisor, Sadie O’Day another supervisor, Erik Krauser, and Randy Ramik are all being charged with endangering the welfare of a child and failure to report abuse.

The district attorney claims the employees knew the children were living in deplorable or dangerous conditions, ignored it or the DA claims tried to falsify reports about it.

According to child protective services law, the Pennsylvania State Welfare Resource Center requires child welfare training for each caseworker in the state of Pennsylvania. The training differentiates risk factors vs. safety factors when assessing a home.

The in-home safety assessment worksheet lists 14 safety threats that must be identified by the caseworker by answering yes, it meets the safety threshold or no, it does not.

These safety threats are explained and given criteria for each number in the training. If the safety threshold is met the caseworker is advised to select yes for the respective safety threat.

For example, number one reads caregiver intended to cause serious physical harm to the child. If the safety threshold is met, the caseworker should put yes. The safety threshold is the point at which a negative condition goes beyond being concerning and becomes a danger to the child’s safety.

If the child is not ordered to be removed from the home, the caseworker must complete a safety plan with actions to be taken and how these actions will be monitored.

In each affidavit, there were instances of safety threats such as poor living conditions.

It is important to note however assessments can only be completed on the date of face-to-face contact. It is also important to note, a caseworker needs a court order to physically remove a child from a home.