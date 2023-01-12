TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed against a Monroe County woman after she crashed her car while allegedly under the influence of alcohol with her child in the car.

On July 15, 2022, police say they responded to the report of a car crash at the intersection of Laurel Drive and Memorial Boulevard in Monroe County.

When police arrived on the scene, investigators say they found Danielle Bryant, 53 from Tobyhanna, and her child in the vehicle with minor injuries. The car was on top of a guard rail and a street sign.

Officers say they spoke with Bryant who claimed the car “slid out,” as she was driving home. Bryant told officers she was going around 30 miles per hour.

Law enforcement officials said Bryant had been slurring her words and smelled like alcohol. so they conducted a field sobriety test once her child was picked up by a family member.

According to police, Bryant’s blood came back as a BAC of .095.

Police charged Bryant with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor count of DUI under .1% BAC, and other related charges on January 11.