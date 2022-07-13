NESCOPECK BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers said a police chase ended on Monday morning after the driver took a sudden turn and collided with a trooper’s patrol vehicle in Luzerne County.

Investigators said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Kellie Rhodes’s vehicle for an expired plate on Monday morning, and instead of pulling over, Rhodes attempted to flee police in her 1994 Ford Explorer.

Officials said Rhodes drove on several roads at unsafe speeds, ran through multiple stop signs, and drove in the opposite lane of travel several times.

According to state troopers, the chase slowed down after Rhodes crashed into one of the trooper’s patrol vehicles while trying to make a sudden turn at the intersection of Saint John’s Road and Hobbie Road in Dorrance Township.

Law enforcement said Rhodes continued to flee before crashing into an embankment about .4 miles from where she hit the trooper’s vehicle.

When troopers arrested Rhodes, they said she told them she fled because she didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

Rhodes is being charged with eluding police officers, recklessly endangering another person, and 15 other traffic violations.