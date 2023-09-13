WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man arrested in August is now being charged for his alleged involvement in a daytime shooting on River Street, injuring one.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, back in April around 7:00 p.m., 40-year-old Jonathan McGilvery, of Edwardsville, shot a man in the park along the Susquehanna River south of West Market Street.

Surveillance cameras allegedly recorded the victim walking away and entering River Commons Park while being followed by McGilvery.

Police stated McGilvery was then seen removing a handgun from a backpack and hiding it in his waistband as he followed the victim. McGilvery shot at the victim, hitting his upper torso. The victim then ran and crossed South River Street where he collapsed, court records said.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

On August 4, McGilvery was spotted by police with a group of people in the same park. He walked away when officers approached them and was later found hiding near the Osterhout Free Library on South Franklin Street, as stated in the affidavit.

Wilkes-Barre detectives discover McGilery matched the description captured by surveillance cameras as the suspect on April 12 shooting. McGilvery was searched and officers said they found a 9mm Taurus handgun with a loaded magazine, 38 packaged bags of suspected methamphetamine, and a digital scale.

According to court documents, McGilvery’s DNA matched forensic evidence recovered from shell casings of the April 12 shooting.

McGilvery is facing charges of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and terroristic threats.