MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday, charges have been filed against nine former Mount Carmel High School football players for their alleged involvement in a 2020 hazing incident.

According to a statement from the A.G., after receiving a referral from the Northumberland County District Attorney, the A.G.’s office started an investigation into accusations of hazing that occurred in 2020 between Mount Carmel football players.

Shapiro says the investigation showed two separate incidents in which football players were invited to one of the football team’s captain, Reed Witowski’s home to watch game footage.

While the watch party occurred, Witkowski, Damon Dowkus, another team captain, who was a minor at the time, along with members of the team, began to burn the new starting players with lit burning sticks and sparklers as part of an informal initiation, the A.G. says.

Court papers say, Witkowski, Dowkis, and the underaged team member, have all been charged with hazing, simple assault, and intimidation of a victim.

Other team members including, Tyler Owens, Michael Balichik, and four other teammates, who were minors at the time, have been charged with hazing and criminal conspiracy to commit hazing, officials said.