WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has filed charges against the juvenile allegedly involved in a Wilkes-Barre shooting that killed a middle school student.

Based on the investigation Sam Sanguedolce, District Attorney of Luzerne County stated charges have been filed against a juvenile involved in a shooting that killed a 13-year-old in Wilkes-Barre Monday night.

On Monday around 5:00 p.m., multiple police agencies responded to the area of South Welles Street and Midland Court in Wilkes-Barre for a report of a shooting. Wilkes-Barre police stated officers came in contact with several juveniles who were involved in the incident, including a 13-year-old who had been shot in the head.

The victim was immediately treated with life-saving measures that were unsuccessful and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Brian Costello, superintendent of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District confirmed that the victim was a student of G.A.R. Middle School.

At this time the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office and the DA’s office are not releasing the name of the victim. The District Attorney told 28/22 News the family of the victim has been receiving threats. Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews said the victim’s name could be released if a Right to Know Request is filed with her office.

