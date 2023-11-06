SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Chagres have been filed against a man who police say fired shots from a “prop gun” in a Shamokin neighborhood.

According to the Shamokin Police Department, on Sunday around 6:00 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Montgomery Street for a report of shots fired in the area.

Police said a man, Christian Median, 38, was seen exiting his home on South Diamond Street, fired three to four shots into the air from a handgun, and fled the house.

Officers stated they cordoned off the 500 block of South Diamond Street and eventually located Medina, who appeared to be under the influence.

Through further investigation, officers discovered discarded casings were blanks fired from a replica of a Glock also known as a “prop gun.”

Medina was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.