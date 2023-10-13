SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a man is facing charges after he led them on a chase that ended in a crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 30 around 1:00 p.m. a driver, later identified as Levi Swancer, 30, of Northumberland, was fleeing from police traveling at an “excessive” speed.

Police say Swancer was making a turn when he struck a curb on the Susquehanna Trail and ramped into the air. The car struck a light pole, slid backward, and hit an embankment in a parking lot.

Swancer has been charged with various traffic violations, evading arrest, reckless endearment, and fleeing police.