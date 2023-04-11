LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A judge on Tuesday dropped charges for a man who allegedly abducted a woman in Plymouth Township.

Luzerne County Central Court confirms with Eyewitness News that all charges were dismissed against Michael Grimm, 43, of New York. Grimm was facing kidnapping, robbery, receiving stolen property, theft, fraud, unlawful restraint, and simple assault.

Officials stated the charges were dismissed due to the fact that the alleged victim did not show up for the court date.

Back in February troopers responded to State Route 29 for a report of a woman being abducted. Court documents alleged Grimm was paid to drive a couple from New York to Berks County when he sped away with the victim and took out a gun demanding her bank card and PIN number.