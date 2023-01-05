CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville.

According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick.

Officials say Wetzel finished her shift on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center Danville and was walking to her car just after 5:00 p.m. when she was shot several times, killing her instantly.

Police say the person of interest in the Geisinger shooting fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Edge.

Coroner Reese says about 45 minutes after the shooting, around 7:10 p.m., police responded to a crash with a car matching the description of the Ford Edge in which Morgan was ejected from the vehicle, on Route 42, north of Aristes Village near Weiser State Forest.

According to the coroners’ report, Morgan died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and multiple blunt force traumas, as well as thermal burns. A forensic autopsy was performed on Morgan on Wednesday by Forensic Pathologist, Crystal Mango with Coroner Reeses in attendance.

The report confirms that Morgan sustained a single gunshot wound to the head and suffered lethal multiple blunt-force traumas due to the crash. Morgan passed away before being exposed to the thermal burns from the fire that occurred after the accident.

As the report reads, the investigation found that Morgan died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound while driving the vehicle, which resulted in the collision.

According to Coroner Reese, Morgan is the ex-boyfriend of Vikki Wetzel and the sole suspect in the Geisinger shooting.

PSP Bloomsburg is the investigating law enforcement agency and will release more details at their discretion.

Anyone with information or questions regarding David Morgan or the Geisinger shooting is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 or the Montour County Coroner at 570-275-1867.