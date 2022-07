ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been caught on camera stealing a table from someone else’s front porch and police are looking to identify him.

Archbald Police say they are looking for the male who stole the table from a house near Goers Hill Road in Archbald.

The man was caught on a ring doorbell camera, walking up to the house, picking up the table, and rushing away.

Police ask anyone with information to message them on Facebook or call at 570-342-9111.