SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole a purse from a charity auction table at Cooper’s Seafood House in Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 29 the man captured on surveillance video at Cooper’s Seafood House is seen stealing a purse from one of the auction tables.

Scranton Police Department

The purse was being auctioned off for a Saint Joseph’s fundraiser over the weekend. Police are asking for public help regarding the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Scranton Police Officer Greenfield at 570-348-4134 or submit a tip on the Scranton police tipline.