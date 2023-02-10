SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information on a suspect who he says used a hatchet to vandalize a car.

Forrest Curran, a Shamokin resident, and owner of Alehouse Bar and Grill tell Eyewitness News Thursday night an unknown man used a hatchet and smashed the windshield of his pickup truck.

Curran states the suspect is caught on camera running down the road and making the victim’s car with a hatchet that got stuck in the car and left behind. This is the third incident that has happened to his car in the past month.

Shamokin Police Department says confirms that they are currently investigating the incident and Curran is offering a $1,500 reward to anyone who gives information on the suspect.