EAST SIDE BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say that on Wednesday, various items, including catalytic converters were stolen from three cars in Carbon County.

PSP say that the cars were parked at the East Side Inn parking lot. According to PSP, someone broke into the three vehicles and stole the following items:

Two Drivers’ Licenses

One birth certificate

One social security card

One handgun, estimated value of $900

One Ford catalytic converter, estimated value of $1,500

One Toyota catalytic converter, estimated value of $1,500

$200 in cash

One Bank of America Credit Card

Troopers say that the items were stolen from a 2018 Ford F-150XLT with a third door on the passenger’s side, a 2021 Toyocar van container trailer, and a 2014 Jeep.

Troopers ask anyone with any additional information to call PSP Fern Ridge.