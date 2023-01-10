BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding the thefts of multiple catalytic converters.

According to PSP, on Monday, December 19, around 2:13 p.m., Lamar State Troopers responded to Martin Motors at 2512 Eagle Valley Road for theft of vehicle parts.

PSP says there is damage to a metal fence valued at $100 and six catalytic converters were stolen from these vehicles:

2006 Honda Element – valued at $800

2009 Ford Fusion – valued at $800

2001 Toyota Echo – valued at $800

2006 Chevrolet Avalance – valued at $800

2020 Chevrolet Silverado – valued at $800

2014 Buick Verano – valued at $800

The theft of the catalytic converters and damage done to the property totals almost $5,000. Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact PSP Lamar at 570-762-6000.