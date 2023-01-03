KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a catalytic converter theft in Union County.

According to PSP, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Fort Titzell Road for a reported catalytic converter theft.

PSP says one or more people cut off a catalytic converter from a 2004 Honda CR-V parked at the scene on Fort Titzell Road.

The stolen converter is valued at $350.00.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to call PSP-Milton at 570-524-2662.