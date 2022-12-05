NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County.

According to PSP, on December 1, just before 10:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1300 block of Main Street in New Milford, for a catalytic converter theft at Cosmello’s Auto Sales.

State Troopers say a short investigation revealed, sometime within the past two weeks, one or more individuals, trespassed onto the property, stole the catalytic converter, and ran off in an unknown direction.

PSP says after speaking with the owner of Cosmello’s, it was determined the catalytic converter came from a 2011 Ford vehicle.

Anyone who saw the theft or has any knowledge about the incident is asked to contact PSP Gibson at (570) 465-3154 and reference incident number: PA22-1542346.