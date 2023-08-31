HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are seeking information about the theft of a catalytic converter in August.

According to PSP, on August 3, just before 3:00 a.m., perpetrators entered the parking lot near the 200 block of the Hazleton Apartments.

Troopers say the suspect(s) stole a catalytic converter valued around $300 from the victim’s 2002 Honda Accord Crosstour while in the parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing and state police ask anyone with information regarding the crime to contact PSP-Hazleton at (570) 459-3890.