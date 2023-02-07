NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say secretly installed money apps on the phone of her patient and stole thousands of dollars from his bank account.

According to the Newport Township Police Department, Jacqueline Kipp, 45, of Edwardsville, was a caretaker at North Penn Manor in Wilkes-Barre but quit when the company began investigating her for stealing patients’ medications.

Investigators say Kipp continued to work for a man at his home in the 140 block of old Newport in Newport Township, to help with shopping due to his limited mobility.

Back in September, the victim found money had been removed from his account via Cash App and PayPal, police said.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim’s financial records were reviewed and police found Kipp had made $2,983 in charges using the apps without the victim’s permission.

The victim told officers he gave money to Kipp in exchange for her help on two occasions and only gave her around $20.

According to court documents, the victim claimed he was unaware of the apps installed on his phone and stated he trusted Kipp to help him work his phone.

Police are charging Kipp with access device fraud, financially exploiting a care-dependent person and theft.

Kipp was arraigned on her charged and released on a $7,500 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 15.