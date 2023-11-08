HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is charged with allegedly selling the house of a 93-year-old woman, without her knowledge.

Hazleton police say 35-year-old Jeremy Cieniawa was the caretaker for the woman, who is now 94 years old. Detectives say the victim only learned about the sale when he told her she would have to move out.

