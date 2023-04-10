JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two caregivers allegedly used a patient’s credit card to pay for their utility bills, racking up nearly $2,000 in charges.

According to the Jessup Police Department, officers were notified by a victim that unauthorized charges were found on her PNC Bank credit card account statement.

Police say the victim found three questionable transactions, one being $400 to American Water Company and the second being $416.32 to PPL Electric Company. Lastly, a third charge was found for $885.04 paid to UGI Utilities.

Investigators said they spoke with all three utility companies who told them the charges came from an address in Scranton listed in the name of Paul Stephens, 47.

The victim told officers Paul and his wife Michelle Stephens, 53, used to live with her as caregivers for a period of time before moving.

Detectives believe it’s possible while the Stephens were living with the victim, they could have obtained her credit card information. Both Paul and Michelle confirmed they used to care for the victim but denied making unauthorized charges.

The couple has been charged with theft and other related charges.